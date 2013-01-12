TCA: Showtime Orders 'Penny Dreadful' Horror Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. -- Showtime has given a series commitment to

psychosexual horror series Penny Dreadful

created, written and executive-produced by John Logan, the network announced at

the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday.

Penny Dreadful

brings characters from literature, including Dr. Frankenstein and his creature,

Dorian Gray and figures from Dracula

together as they grapple with their alienation in turn-of-the-century Victorian

London.

The series is the first television collaboration for Logan

and executive producer Sam Mendes, who previously collaborated on the James

Bond blockbuster film Skyfall.

Mendes' Neal Street Productions will produce the series.