TCA: Showtime Orders 'Penny Dreadful' Horror Series
Pasadena, Calif. -- Showtime has given a series commitment to
psychosexual horror series Penny Dreadful
created, written and executive-produced by John Logan, the network announced at
the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday.
Penny Dreadful
brings characters from literature, including Dr. Frankenstein and his creature,
Dorian Gray and figures from Dracula
together as they grapple with their alienation in turn-of-the-century Victorian
London.
The series is the first television collaboration for Logan
and executive producer Sam Mendes, who previously collaborated on the James
Bond blockbuster film Skyfall.
Mendes' Neal Street Productions will produce the series.
