TCA: Showtime Orders Dick Cheney Documentary

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- Showtime is developing several high-end,

filmmaker-driven documentaries, the first of which is a film about Dick Cheney

directed by R.J. Cutler, Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins announced

at the TCA press tour here Thursday.

The World According to

Dick Cheney will chronicle the life of the former vice president from his

days as Gerald Ford's chief of staff to his eight-year reign under President

George W. Bush.

The pay cabler also recently began production on a

documentary about rap label mogul Suge Knight directed by Antoine Fuqua, and

has a project about the comedian Richard Pryor in development.

"I had this feeling that we could have real impact with

documentaries," Nevins said during the session. "We'll roll it out slowly, do a

small handful, if it works, we'll do a few more."

Nevins also addressed the future of Dexter, saying the series' recent two-season renewal

is the "likely end point" for the drama, though he left the door open for

continuing the net's top-rated show.

"We are allowing for the possibility that that plan could

change," he said.

Also addressed in Nevins' session:

• New seasons of Nurse

Jackie, The Big C and The Borgias will premiere on Sunday,

April 8.

• The net will bring back its MLB docu-series The Franchise for a second season, and

will announce the new team shortly.

• Showtime will put a "major marketing push" behind the

nine-episode second season of Episodes

this summer, with Nevins saying he thinks the show has "real potential."

• Nevins said the next season of Weeds is "not definitely" its last, but it is "a real possibility."