TCA: Showtime Calls Up Pro Baseball Series

Showtime Networks has teamed up with Major League Baseball

Productions and the San Francisco Giants for a new original series chronicling

the world of professional baseball. The untitled series, announced Friday at the TCA winter press tour, is

slated to air a preview episode timed to the opening of the 2011 MLB season with regular episodes airing in the second half of the baseball season.

Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins also revealed that the network has picked up its

comedy Californication for a fifth

season, following the show's fourth season premiere-its most-watched premiere

to date-Jan. 9. Twelve new episodes of the series are slated to go into production this spring.

In addition, Showtime announced the premiere dates of

several returning series: The third season of Nurse Jackie will debut Mar. 28 at 10 p.m., followed by the third

season premiere of United States of Tara

at 10:30. Freshman drama The Borgias

will bow Apr. 3 with a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. It will begin airing at its

regular one-hour 10 p.m. timeslot on Apr. 10.