TCA: Showtime Calls Up Pro Baseball Series
Showtime Networks has teamed up with Major League Baseball
Productions and the San Francisco Giants for a new original series chronicling
the world of professional baseball. The untitled series, announced Friday at the TCA winter press tour, is
slated to air a preview episode timed to the opening of the 2011 MLB season with regular episodes airing in the second half of the baseball season.
Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins also revealed that the network has picked up its
comedy Californication for a fifth
season, following the show's fourth season premiere-its most-watched premiere
to date-Jan. 9. Twelve new episodes of the series are slated to go into production this spring.
In addition, Showtime announced the premiere dates of
several returning series: The third season of Nurse Jackie will debut Mar. 28 at 10 p.m., followed by the third
season premiere of United States of Tara
at 10:30. Freshman drama The Borgias
will bow Apr. 3 with a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. It will begin airing at its
regular one-hour 10 p.m. timeslot on Apr. 10.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.