TCA: Seth Meyers Extends Contract With NBC

Pasadena, Calif. -- Seth Meyers has extended his contract with NBC, the network announced Wednesday during the TCA winter press tour.

The deal keeps the Late Night host on the Peacock through 2021.

“I can’t thank NBC enough for continuing to support our show and this more than makes up for my disappointment in not getting cast in ‘The Wiz,’” said Meyers, who started hosting Late Night in Feb. 2014.

Meyers has also been tapped to host a special primetime New Year’s Eve Late Night, which will look at the events and news from the year.