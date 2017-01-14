TCA: Season Two of ‘Long Lost Family’ Gets Premiere Date on TLC

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — The second season of TLC’s Long Lost Family will premiere on Feb. 12, the network announced Saturday during its TCA 2017 winter press tour presentation.

Hosted by Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner, Long Lost Family follows adoptees as they search for their biological family. Season one aired in 2016.

TLC also revealed companion show Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, which checks in on participants after they appeared on the show.

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next premieres Jan. 15 at 10/9 c.