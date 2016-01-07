TCA: Science Sets Jan. 9 Return Date for ‘Outrageous Acts Of Science’

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Science has set a Jan. 9 return date the new season of its hit series Outrageous Acts Of Science, the network announced during its Television Critics Association tour event Thursday.

The series, which features viral videos of mind-boggling stunts – finished 2015 as the network’s most watched show, according to officials.

"Outrageous Acts Of Science and our panel of experts show that science really is everywhere, including the middle of the pop culture zeitgeist in the most imaginative, fun and outrageous viral videos we share with each other every day,” said Marc Etkind, general manager, Science Channel.

