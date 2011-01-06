TCA: Science ChannelGreenlights Ridley Scott Series

Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage

Film director Ridley Scott

will bring his talents to the small screen for a new Science Channel series Prophets of Science Fiction, to debut in

the second half of 2011.

The network has greenlit

the eight-episode series which will "profile great minds of science fiction"

like Isaac Asimov and George Lucas whose work inspired future discoveries in

science.

"Quite simply, Ridley Scott

is a titan in the world of science fiction - and the perfect personification of

Prophets of Science Fiction," said

Debbie Myers, executive vice president and general manager of Science Channel. "Science

Channel is thrilled to go on this journey with Ridley beyond imagination into

the world of the unknown. Science is sparked by creativity, and the remarkable

individuals we cover in this series actually inspired future generations of

scientists."

Prophets

is produced by Ridley and Tony Scott, with Bernadette McDaid for Science

Channel and Mary Lisio serving as executive producers.