TCA: Science ChannelGreenlights Ridley Scott Series
Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage
Film director Ridley Scott
will bring his talents to the small screen for a new Science Channel series Prophets of Science Fiction, to debut in
the second half of 2011.
The network has greenlit
the eight-episode series which will "profile great minds of science fiction"
like Isaac Asimov and George Lucas whose work inspired future discoveries in
science.
"Quite simply, Ridley Scott
is a titan in the world of science fiction - and the perfect personification of
Prophets of Science Fiction," said
Debbie Myers, executive vice president and general manager of Science Channel. "Science
Channel is thrilled to go on this journey with Ridley beyond imagination into
the world of the unknown. Science is sparked by creativity, and the remarkable
individuals we cover in this series actually inspired future generations of
scientists."
Prophets
is produced by Ridley and Tony Scott, with Bernadette McDaid for Science
Channel and Mary Lisio serving as executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.