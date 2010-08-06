TCA: 'Sarah Palin's Alaska' Gets Premiere Date on TLC

Sarah Palin's Alaska will premiere Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. on TLC, Eileen O'Neill, President and General Manager of TLC said Friday at the TCA press tour.

"The early selects are looking great," O'Neill said. "It's become clear it takes a special individual to thrive in Alaska."

It was reported last month that Kate Gosselin, star of fellow TLC program Kate Plus 8, and her brood will meet up with Palin when she takes her eight children camping in Alaska for an upcoming episode of her show.

The docu-series is being executive produced by Mark Burnett of Survivor and Apprentice fame. It marks the first time Burnett's Mark Burnett Productions has worked with Discovery since Eco-Challenge, which was his first major reality show, and the precursor to Survivor. Eco-Challenge ran on Discovery Channel from 1996-1999.