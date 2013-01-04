TCA: Ryan Murphy to Direct Film Version of 'The NormalHeart' for HBO
CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013
Pasadena, Calif. -- Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo will star
in a film adaptation of Larry Kramer's Tony Award-winning play The Normal
Heart for HBO, the network announced Friday at the 2013 winter Television
Critics' Association press tour.
Ryan Murphy will direct the film, which Kramer will adapt
for the screen. The film will begin production in New York later this year for
a 2014 premiere on HBO.
The Normal Heart chronicles the onset of the HIV/AIDS
crisis in New York in the early 1980s. After initially debuting at New York's
Public Theater in 1985, the 2011 Broadway revival garnered five Tony
nominations, including three wins.
Murphy, Jason Blum, Dede Gardner and Dante Di Loreto will
executive produce.
