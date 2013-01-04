TCA: Ryan Murphy to Direct Film Version of 'The NormalHeart' for HBO

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013





Pasadena, Calif. -- Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo will star

in a film adaptation of Larry Kramer's Tony Award-winning play The Normal

Heart for HBO, the network announced Friday at the 2013 winter Television

Critics' Association press tour.





Ryan Murphy will direct the film, which Kramer will adapt

for the screen. The film will begin production in New York later this year for

a 2014 premiere on HBO.



The Normal Heart chronicles the onset of the HIV/AIDS

crisis in New York in the early 1980s. After initially debuting at New York's

Public Theater in 1985, the 2011 Broadway revival garnered five Tony

nominations, including three wins.





Murphy, Jason Blum, Dede Gardner and Dante Di Loreto will

executive produce.