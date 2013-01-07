TCA: Ryan Lochte to Star in E! Reality Series

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013





Pasadena, Calif. -- E! has set a new reality series with

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte, the network announced at the

Television Critics' Association winter press tour Monday.





The six-episode What Would Ryan Lochte Do? will

premiere in April. The series, from Intuitive Entertainment, will follow the

28-yearold Lochte as he prepares for the next Olympics, builds his fashion

line, deals with his family and hits the dating scene.





"Ryan Lochte captured everyone's attention at the

Summer Olympics with his athletic prowess and his utterly unique and unaffected

approach to life," said E! president Suzanne Kolb. "He is an

incredibly endearing personality who is sexy, entertaining and fun. Watching

this show, I believe people will fall into three categories: they want to be

him, sleep with him or mother him."





E! has also ordered a new culinary series Playing With

Fire, which goes inside the professional and personal lives of those in New

York's restaurant industry. The six-episode series will also premiere in April.



Playing With Fire stars Chef Boyardee heiress Anna

Boiardi, food entrepreneurs Derek and Daniel Koch, pastry chef Julie Elkind and

chef Candice Kumai, with actress Jennifer Esposito and celebrity chef Todd

English making appearances.