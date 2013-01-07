TCA: Ryan Lochte to Star in E! Reality Series
Pasadena, Calif. -- E! has set a new reality series with
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte, the network announced at the
Television Critics' Association winter press tour Monday.
The six-episode What Would Ryan Lochte Do? will
premiere in April. The series, from Intuitive Entertainment, will follow the
28-yearold Lochte as he prepares for the next Olympics, builds his fashion
line, deals with his family and hits the dating scene.
"Ryan Lochte captured everyone's attention at the
Summer Olympics with his athletic prowess and his utterly unique and unaffected
approach to life," said E! president Suzanne Kolb. "He is an
incredibly endearing personality who is sexy, entertaining and fun. Watching
this show, I believe people will fall into three categories: they want to be
him, sleep with him or mother him."
E! has also ordered a new culinary series Playing With
Fire, which goes inside the professional and personal lives of those in New
York's restaurant industry. The six-episode series will also premiere in April.
Playing With Fire stars Chef Boyardee heiress Anna
Boiardi, food entrepreneurs Derek and Daniel Koch, pastry chef Julie Elkind and
chef Candice Kumai, with actress Jennifer Esposito and celebrity chef Todd
English making appearances.
