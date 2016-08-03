TCA: Rosie O'Donnell, Sean Hayes Cast in NBC's 'Hairspray Live!'

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Rosie O'Donnell and Sean Hayes have been cast in NBC's Hairspray Live!, it was announced Tuesday during the TCA summer press tour.

O'Donnell has been tapped to play the gym teacher, while Hayes has been cast as dress shop owner Mr. Pinky.

Hairspray Live! airs live on the Peacock Dec. 7.