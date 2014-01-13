TCA: Rose McGowan Joins Third Season Of Crackle's 'Chosen'

Pasadena, Calif.--Rose McGowan will join the third season of Crackle's original series Chosen, announced Eric Berger, executive VP of digital networks at Sony Pictures Television and Crackle general manager, during the Winter 2014 TCA tour on Sunday.

The over-the-top service also renewed scripted drama series Cleaners and reality series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

The Sony Pictures Television-owned streaming service greenlit a sophomore season of its action series Cleaners, starring Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage), Emily Osment (HannahMontana), David Arquette (Scream), and Gina Gershon (Rescue Me). The network also ordered a fourth season of its reality series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, starring Jerry Seinfeld.