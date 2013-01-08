TCA: Reilly on Fox's Fall Failures: 'No One's Happier Than Us to Turn the Page'

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. - The always-candid Kevin Reilly, chairman

of entertainment at Fox, didn't mince words when opening his executive session

at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Tuesday, saying, "We

kind of limped to the end of 2012, so nobody's happier than us to turn the page

and get on to a fresh year where I think there's some better things to come."

This fall, Fox was down 23% with adults 18-49, though as

always happens, midseason will offer a reset button when American Idol

returns and NBC loses Sunday Night Football and The Voice.

"We're struggling right now because we didn't put on a big

hit. When we do, this picture will look very different overnight," Reilly said.

Fox certainly hopes it has a hit in The Following,

the serial killer drama starring Kevin Bacon that is the network's answer to gritty

cable fare like The Walking Dead. But given the dark premise, Reilly, likeits creator Kevin Williamson, was asked many times to defend the show's

violence at a time when violent content is under scrutiny after recent mass

shootings.

"This show adheres to our broadcast standards. We haven't

pushed our standards. I think there have been more violent shows on

television," Reilly said, noting that many were bad shows that came and went

and were thus insignificant. "We're not competing with just Criminals Minds;

I'm competing with every show on cable. That doesn't mean every show we put on

we should start chasing the standards. But we must match the intensity."

On the comedy side, Reilly thought his long-desired comedy

block had come to fruition this fall, but new entries Ben and Kate and The

Mindy Project didn't draw large audiences and New Girl, a breakout

in its rookie season, didn't keep the momentum going in season two.

"Of all the frustrations we had in the fall, our comedy

block was probably my biggest one," he said. "I'm creatively very happy with

what's happened in that block, but we haven't been able to deliver the

ratings."

Given the chance to do it over, Reilly said he would have

given more singular promotional support to New Girl rather than focus on

the new shows that viewers weren't familiar with.

"It's a lot harder to get that passive sampling of a

comedy," he said. "Our shows weren't rejected, they weren't even really

sampled. That means that [viewers are] rolling over it on the DVR or they

haven't yet discovered it."

Reilly says he will stick with the block through the season

though, which will push unscheduled new comedy The Goodwin Games to

later in the season, perhaps as late as summer.

"Goodwin Games is a nice show, but I'm not sure it's

going to inject that block ratings-wise."

Reilly had no news on the status of next year's X Factor's

judges panel, whichalready saw the exit of L.A. Reid, but said he would welcome the return of

Britney Spears despite the fact that the pop princess failed to boost ratings

of the two-year-old singing competition show.

"I actually thought it went very, very well," he said. "The

ratings were a little bit higher last year, but I think it was a better show

this year."

As for if Spears would be back for another season, he was

less sure, saying Simon Cowell is on vacation and the two haven't yet discussed

the third season. "Next year I don't know."