TCA: Pop Orders Ali Wentworth Comedy Series

Pasadena, Calif. – Pop has ordered up its second scripted comedy series, Traci From Nightcap (working title), starring Ali Wentworth and co-produced with network co-owner (with CBS) Lionsgate. Wentworth (Starz's Head Case) stars as a producer of a late-night comedy series, fictionally titled The Nightcap With Jimmy, and each half-hour episode will feature real-life celebrities and a mixed cast of improvisational actors, the network said.

Pop president Brad Schwartz told Multichannel News recently the network wanted a second comedy to help fill out a night with Schitt's Creek, the comedy starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara (among others) that returns this March, though Traci From Nightcap will launch midway through the second season of Schitt's Creek. Lionsgate Television also has a great track record with comedies, including Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Casual and Deadbeat, Schwartz noted.

Pop ordered 10 episodes. Wentworth is an executive producer, along with a pair of EPs from Chelsea Lately, Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack; and Troy Miller, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins and Craig Shepherd.

