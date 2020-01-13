TCA: Pop Orders 'Mother Mary' Comedy Pilot

Pasadena, Calif. — Pop TV has ordered a pilot for comedy Mother Mary, Pop TV president Brad Schwartz announced Monday during the network's TCA winter press tour presentation.

Mother Mary comes from CBS Television Studios with Casey Feigh, Dan Gregor, and Betsy Sodaro writing and executive producing. Rachel Bloom and Jax Media's Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch will also executive produce.

Related: Fox TV Stations Pick Up 'Schitt's Creek' for Fall 2020

“The overall production deal we have with the Devil hasn’t born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn’t say no,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop TV. “We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy’s hilarious and irreverent sense of humor.”

Sodaro will star in the series, which, according to Pop, asks the question "what would happen in today’s world if the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?" Bloom will also appear in the pilot as the Mother of the Antichrist.