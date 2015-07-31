TCA: Political Thriller ‘Undercover,’ Mystery Series ‘Thirteen’ on Tap for BBC America

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — BBC America announced two new coproductions — political thriller Undercover and mystery series Thirteen — at the TCA summer press tour Friday. The shows are the first codeveloped under the new creative partnership between BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks.

Thirteen, from Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) and starring Sophie Okonedo (Criminal Justice) and Adrian Lester (Hustle), and the Marnie Dickens-starring Thirteen will both debut on BBC America in 2016.

In addition, Sarah Barnett, BBC America’s president and general manager, revealed the network’s original scripted development slate. That includes

• Anthology series Dirk Gently, an adaptation of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams’ comic novel Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

• An untitled project from Nasty Baby writer and director Sebastian Silva on 21st century dating

• Moths, which tracks a young American woman’s adventures in Tokyo

• The Greater Good, Oscar nominee Dana Shapiro’s fictionalized story of Cora Jones, the lone survivor of the Jonestown massacre

• An untitled 1950s-set comic-noir thriller from Anders August

• and an untitled framily drama from Anna Winger, the creator of SundanceTV’s Deutschland 83