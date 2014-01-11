TCA: Pivot Renews 'HitRecord' for Second Season Ahead of Premiere

Millennials-targeted network Pivot renewed popular Internet variety series HitRecord On TV for a second season ahead of the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-produced series' Jan. 18 debut on the network, Pivot President Evan Shapiro, said during the network's portion of the TCA winter press tour Saturday.

Pivot also announced Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain and host of Pivot series Raising McCain, will join Jacob Soboroff as host of late-night series TakePart Live.

"Meghan has a tremendous following and continues to win audiences on Pivot and beyond and, simply put, we wanted more of her," said Shapiro. "This new role gives her a format to have a continuing dialogue with our audience about what most affects them, and – together with Jacob – offer perspectives from their generation."

Other network announcements include the Jan. 25 debut of bref, which features 41, minute-long creative shorts with English subtitles that follows the antics of a single, almost 30-year-old Parisian; and Freestyle Love Supreme, a half-hour original special featuring free-style hip hop performances debuting March 6.