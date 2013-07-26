TCA: Pivot Picks Up Second Season of ‘Please Like Me'

Complete Coverage: 2013 TCA Summer Press Tour

Los Angeles -- Pivot, the new network targeted at millenials that will launch on Aug. 1, has picked up a second seasons of its first scripted series Please Like Me, Pivot president Evan Shapiro announced Friday at the TCA press tour.

The comedy series, which will premiere its entire six-episode first season on the launch date at 8 p.m., is based on the awkwardly painful life events of Australian comedian Josh Thomas. Pivot will co-produce the second season with the Australian Broadcasting Company whichwill consist of 10 half-hour episodes to debut next summer.

The network also announced that HuffPost Live's Jacob Soboroff and The Young Turks' Cara Santa Maria will host its late night talk show Take Part Live. Additionally Jim Downs has been named showrunner and executive producer of the series that also premieres Aug. 1 at midnight.