TCA: Pedowitz Says CW May Go Digital-First on Comedies

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- As he first did on the TCA press tour stage

here last year, CW president Mark Pedowitz reiterated his interest in bringing

comedy to the young-skewing network whose bread and butter is dramatic

one-hours.

Pedowitz said the network developed eight comedy scripts last

year, two of which he is very interested in, though he wants to stabilize the

current schedule this fall before he looks at adding a new genre.

"We may end up actually

doing them through digital as a way to get them done in the different

form," he said. "We are looking at whether they

should be single camera or multicamera."

Whenever the CW does move forward with a comedy project,

Pedowitz noted it will have a to have a strong female perspective, citing shows

like 2 Broke Girls, New Girl and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 as the type of comedies that

would work on the CW.

Pedowitz spent a lot of his executive session talking about the importance of the online audience to The CW, citing digital traction as one of the reasons for cancelling Ringer and sticking with The L.A. Coplex, even when the most recent episode of the latter drew just 391,000 linear viewers.

"We are aggregated across the

board with a lot of viewers," Pedowitz said. "The digital

streaming numbers on our shows combined with Hulu and Netflix and CWTV.com and

the app are astronomical. So we look at

it vastly different. We can monitor or

we can measure who's watching us on digital, but it does not count with the

Nielsen ratings. And Nielsen is trying

to do the best they can. And us, the

networks, the advertisers, the affiliates are all looking for an accurate

measurement so that every person is counted who's actually watching the show."

Besides Ringer's weak traction on digital platforms, Pedowitz

said the decision to axe the Sarah Michelle Gellar drama was in part becasue of the complexities of the noir drama's serialized stories.

"One of the things you learn about the level of these

serialized shows is less may be more," Pedowitz said.

"22

[episodes] might have been too many. So if there's

ever a consideration that we do it [again], we'd probably go anywhere between 6 and 13."

The CW's Hunger Games-style

pilot The Selection, which is being

redeveloped after the network passed on picking it up in May, wasn't initially where the network

wanted it to be tone-wise, but Pedowitz says he's a big believer in the show.

"I really wanted a show that had a Game of

Thrones/Hunger Games tone, and we hope it's The Selection," he said. "If it's not, then we will look at another

arena to go to in terms of that."



In the meantime, the action drama Arrow will be the network's big push for the fall, with the CW

hoping it can help drive young men to the channel, as well as funnel new

viewers into Supernatural in its

eighth season.

"We are in need of having some men come to our

network," Pedowitz said. "The loss of Smallville actually had an impact to us."

Though Arrow's comic-book mythology may seem to skew more

male, and Beauty and the Beast's love story more female, Pedowitz said he

thinks all the networks new series will fit within the CW's target wheelhouse

of adults 18-49.