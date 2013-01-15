TCA: PBS to Air Week of Programming on Newtown Shootings

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013





PBS will air a series of specials devoted to the conversation on gun laws,

mental illness and school security in the wake of the school shooting tragedy

in Newtown, Conn., the network announced Monday at the Television Critics

Association press tour.



After Newtown programming will air on PBS

stations Feb. 18-22 including a related segment each night on PBS

NewsHour. The documentary Guns in America on the history of

guns in the U.S. airs Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. followed by the Frontline report

"Raising Adam Lanza," about the shooter and his relationship with his

mother at 10 p.m. (both repeat on Thursday, Feb. 21).



Nova's "Mind of a Rampage Killer," about

violence and the brain airs the following night on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 9

p.m., followed by the documentary The Path to Violence, which tackles school

security.



Washington Week with Gwen Ifill on Feb. 22 will

feature an update on political action on gun control, preceding a Need

to Know report about the ripple effects of a fatal shooting.





"This week of specials gives PBS the opportunity to

take an in-depth and thoughtful look at the issues the Newtown tragedy laid

bare," said Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager of

General Audience Programming for PBS. "As we mourn the lives lost in

Newtown, it is important to present the facts, the science, and the history

behind the issues to provide information and context as we collectively look at

how better to protect and serve our communities."