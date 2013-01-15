TCA: PBS to Air Week of Programming on Newtown Shootings
CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013
PBS will air a series of specials devoted to the conversation on gun laws,
mental illness and school security in the wake of the school shooting tragedy
in Newtown, Conn., the network announced Monday at the Television Critics
Association press tour.
After Newtown programming will air on PBS
stations Feb. 18-22 including a related segment each night on PBS
NewsHour. The documentary Guns in America on the history of
guns in the U.S. airs Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. followed by the Frontline report
"Raising Adam Lanza," about the shooter and his relationship with his
mother at 10 p.m. (both repeat on Thursday, Feb. 21).
Nova's "Mind of a Rampage Killer," about
violence and the brain airs the following night on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 9
p.m., followed by the documentary The Path to Violence, which tackles school
security.
Washington Week with Gwen Ifill on Feb. 22 will
feature an update on political action on gun control, preceding a Need
to Know report about the ripple effects of a fatal shooting.
"This week of specials gives PBS the opportunity to
take an in-depth and thoughtful look at the issues the Newtown tragedy laid
bare," said Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager of
General Audience Programming for PBS. "As we mourn the lives lost in
Newtown, it is important to present the facts, the science, and the history
behind the issues to provide information and context as we collectively look at
how better to protect and serve our communities."
