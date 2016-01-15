TCA: Oxygen Sets Randi Zuckerberg, Nick Cannon Series

Oxygen will premiere business-themed shows featuring Randi Zuckerberg and Nick Cannon in March, two of the five new and returning series the millennial-focused network announced during TCA winter press tour.

Quit Your Day Job , which features Zuckerberg as one of the panelists, is a variation on Shark Tank anchored in the millennial demo and featuring an "investment club" offering budding entrepreneurs the chance to pitch themselves and their ideas to angel investors. Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, was a marketing executive and spokesperson for the social network before embarking on a range of tech-driven projects.

Cannon's Like a Boss is a look at assistants to executives in Atlanta, following four up-and-comers willing to start at the bottom.

Oxygen also announced new seasons of returning shows Preachers of Atlanta, Living with Funny and The Prancing Elites Project.