TCA: Oxygen Picks Up Three New Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Matchmaking and marriage are the themes for three new Oxygen original reality series, the network announced Monday during its Television Critics Association winter tour presentation.

Oxygen's new original series include Find Me My Man, a dating show that centers on a Miami matchmaking agency; and Too Young To Marry, which follows the lives of teen couples looking to get married, according to network officials. A third series, Fat Girl Revenge, follows formerly obese women who get back at those who hurt them while they were overweight.

The network also piloted a hidden camera series, Propos'd, in which would be grooms get back at their marriage-obsessed girlfriends, said the network.

"By embracing these larger than life characters, these new series capture dynamic stories of determination and heart that will leave viewers feeling a range of emotions," said Rod Aissa, senior vice president of programming and development for Oxygen Media in a statement. "Building upon Oxygen's creative momentum, these authentic series are integral to super-serving our young make female audience with more high stakes, noisy hooks and unexpected moments."