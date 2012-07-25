TCA: Oxygen Orders Reality Series With 'Extra's MariaMenounos

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- Oxygen has greenlit a new reality series

following the life of Extra host

Maria Menounos, the network announced during its session at the TCA summer

press tour here Wednesday.

The Untitled Maria

Menounos Project will follow the host's home life as she juggles her

boyfriend of 14 years who wants to get married, her Greek parents who want

grandchildren and her desire to just take a vacation. The series is scheduled

to premiere in 2013.

Oxygen also announced that musician Pete Wentz of Fall Out

Boy will host the second season of its tattoo competition series Best Ink. Additionally, supermodels

Karolina Kurkova and Coco Rocha have been named coaches of new modeling reality

competition series The Face alongside

Naomi Campbell, with fashion photographer Nigel Barker tapped as host.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network set premiere dates for

two of its new series: My Shopping

Addition will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. and Hollywood Unzipped: Stylist Wars on

Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 10 p.m.

The new series are part of Oxygen's pledge to increase its

original programming by 50% with shows that play into the changing

relationships and priorities of its key demo of women 18-34, said Rod Aissa,

Oxygen's senior VP of programming.

Oxygen's most recent launch, I'm Having Their Baby, drew 819,000 total viewers including 486,000

adults 18-49 on July 23, according to Nielsen.