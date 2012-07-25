TCA: Oxygen Orders Reality Series With 'Extra's MariaMenounos
Los Angeles -- Oxygen has greenlit a new reality series
following the life of Extra host
Maria Menounos, the network announced during its session at the TCA summer
press tour here Wednesday.
The Untitled Maria
Menounos Project will follow the host's home life as she juggles her
boyfriend of 14 years who wants to get married, her Greek parents who want
grandchildren and her desire to just take a vacation. The series is scheduled
to premiere in 2013.
Oxygen also announced that musician Pete Wentz of Fall Out
Boy will host the second season of its tattoo competition series Best Ink. Additionally, supermodels
Karolina Kurkova and Coco Rocha have been named coaches of new modeling reality
competition series The Face alongside
Naomi Campbell, with fashion photographer Nigel Barker tapped as host.
The NBCUniversal-owned cable network set premiere dates for
two of its new series: My Shopping
Addition will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. and Hollywood Unzipped: Stylist Wars on
Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 10 p.m.
The new series are part of Oxygen's pledge to increase its
original programming by 50% with shows that play into the changing
relationships and priorities of its key demo of women 18-34, said Rod Aissa,
Oxygen's senior VP of programming.
Oxygen's most recent launch, I'm Having Their Baby, drew 819,000 total viewers including 486,000
adults 18-49 on July 23, according to Nielsen.
