TCA: Oxygen Announces Premiere Dates for New Series

Oxygen revealed premiere dates for several new original series Thursday during the TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour, including All About Aubrey, which will bow Mar. 7 at 10 pm., and Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, which will debut in April. The World According to Paris, starring Paris Hilton, is also slated to air this spring.

Oxygen Media President Jason Klarman also announced that Glee creator Ryan Murphy and executive producer Dante Di Lorento have signed on to executive produce reality competition series The Glee Project, which will premiere in June.

Rounding out the network's 2011 programming slate are two new series currently in development, Love Scouts (working title), focusing on 20somethings finding love in Hollywood, and Dance Complex (working title), about a prominent L.A. dance studio.