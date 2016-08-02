TCA: OWN Renews ‘Queen Sugar’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- OWN has renewed its scripted drama series Queen Sugar for a second season a month before the show’s premiere, the network said Monday.

The series, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey and chronicles the lives and loves of three estranged siblings, debuts commercial free on Sept. 6, with a second episode airing Sept. 7, said OWN officials.

The 13-episode series will air on Wednesday nights for the remainder of its freshman run, said OWN.

“When we saw the first cut from Ava we knew right away that we wanted a second season,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “We think viewers are going to connect with the deeply layered characters and powerful story and are excited to be able to share with them Ava’s director’s cut on premiere night without interruption. We are proud to be a network that supports a filmmaker’s creative vision.”

