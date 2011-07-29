TCA: OWN to Premiere 'The Rosie Show,' 'OWN Your Life' Oct. 10

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

OWN's The Rosie Show with Rosie O'Donnell and OWN YOUR LIFE (the oprah class) will premiere October 10, the network announced during the Television Critics Association summer press tour Friday.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell joins OWN's lineup with The Rosie Show, which will air weekdays at 7 p.m., unlike her former daytime talker. The show is produced by Harpo Studios in association with KidRo Productions, Inc. and SantaBu Productions.

OWN YOUR LIFE (the oprah class), formerly called Oprah's Encore, will air at 8 p.m. following Rosie. It takes a looks back on the best of The Oprah Winfrey Show and will incorporate an online class that includes coursework on Oprah.com. Viewers can sign up beginning Friday to join the class, which will begin with the series' premiere.

"At Oprah's core, she is a teacher," said Sheri Salata, president, OWN at the network's TCA panel Friday. "OWN YOUR LIFE (the oprah class) is the brand we are building at OWN. This will be a signature series along with Rosie's creative and comedic genius."