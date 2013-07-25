TCA: OWN Orders Reality Series With Deion Sanders

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered a new

reality series centering on former NFL player Deion Sanders and his family to

premiere in early 2014, the network announced Thursday at the TCA summer press

tour.

It's Prime's Time (working title) will follow Sanders

as he raises his five children in a household that also includes his mother,

her foster children and his aunt and uncle, while also leading the charter

school he created, Prime Prep Academy.

The series is produced by Edmonds Entertainment, Prime Time

Media Ventures and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with

Lionsgate. Sanders is executive producer with Eli Frankel and Tracey E.

Edmonds.

OWN also announced several fall premiere dates. Season three

of Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9

p.m. with two back-to-back episodes, Six Little McGhees returns Saturday,

Sept. 7, Oprah's Lifeclass bows new episodes Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m.

and Super Soul Sunday returns Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

Upcoming guests for Oprah's Next Chapter

are Hugh Jackman on July 28, Gloria Estefan on Aug. 4, the cast of Lee Daniels'

The Butler on Aug. 11, Lindsay Lohan on Aug. 18 and Tina Turner on Aug.

25.