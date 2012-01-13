TCA: OWN Adds Three Original Series
Complete Coverage: TCA 2012 Winter Press Tour
OWN has added three new series, Lovetown, USA, Lives on Fire
and Are You Normal, America? to its
2012 lineup.
Lovetown, USA takes
viewers to Kingsland, Ga., with matchmakers Paul Carrick Brunson and Kailen
Roseberg. The two experts will enlist the help of the whole town as they
attempt to find love for eight local singles. The show is produced by BBC
Worldwide Productions for OWN.
Lives on Fire,
also from BBC Worldwide Productions, follows four female firefighters as they share
their experience working in a dangerous -- and male-oriented -- job. The show explore
into each woman's personal and professional life as they put their lives as
risk each day as members of California's emergency response team.
Game show Are You
Normal, America? challenges contestants -- and viewers -- to find out how "normal"
they really are. With the aid of polls, a "jury" of Americans,
man-on-the-street polling, real-life situations shot in the field or in-studio
demonstrations, contestants will attempt to answer the question while winning
money. The show is produced by Harpo Studios with Zoo Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.