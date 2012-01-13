TCA: OWN Adds Three Original Series

Complete Coverage: TCA 2012 Winter Press Tour

OWN has added three new series, Lovetown, USA, Lives on Fire

and Are You Normal, America? to its

2012 lineup.

Lovetown, USA takes

viewers to Kingsland, Ga., with matchmakers Paul Carrick Brunson and Kailen

Roseberg. The two experts will enlist the help of the whole town as they

attempt to find love for eight local singles. The show is produced by BBC

Worldwide Productions for OWN.

Lives on Fire,

also from BBC Worldwide Productions, follows four female firefighters as they share

their experience working in a dangerous -- and male-oriented -- job. The show explore

into each woman's personal and professional life as they put their lives as

risk each day as members of California's emergency response team.

Game show Are You

Normal, America? challenges contestants -- and viewers -- to find out how "normal"

they really are. With the aid of polls, a "jury" of Americans,

man-on-the-street polling, real-life situations shot in the field or in-studio

demonstrations, contestants will attempt to answer the question while winning

money. The show is produced by Harpo Studios with Zoo Productions.