TCA: Oprah To Be First Guest on 'Piers Morgan Tonight'

Oprah Winfrey will be the first guest on CNN's new primetime show Piers Morgan Tonight, host Morgan revealed Thursday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

"She's not only the biggest celebrity, but she is a remarkable business woman, which makes her a completely unique character," Morgan said. "I defy any of you to watch this show and not enjoy

that. I think it is a great interview. It will

absolutely encapsulate what I am trying to do."

"What Oprah says about her interview with Barabara

Walters is quite interesting," Executive Producer Jonathan Wald added.

Wald said the other first-week guests will be announced next week.

Piers Morgan Tonight, the replacement for Larry King Live, which ended its 25-year run in December, premieres Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m.