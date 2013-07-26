TCA: NickMom Renews 'Take Me to Your Mother' for Season Two
Los Angeles -- NickMom, the late-night programming block on
Nick Jr., has renewed the docu-comedy series Take Me to Your Mother for
a second season, the network announced at the TCA press tour on Friday.
The series follows comic and new mom Andrea Rosen as she
seeks parenting advice from mothers around the country. Production on season
two will begin this fall.
NickMom is also in development on four new series: Lounge
(working title), a talk/variety series executive-produced by Whoopi Goldberg
that gives moms the opportunity to be pampered and celebrated; Country Mom,
City Mom (wt), about a mom who splits her time raising two teen boys in
small-town Texas and living in Los Angeles with her second husband and kids; Undercover
Cupid (wt), a hidden-camera show that follows single parents whose kids
pick dates for them; and an untitled Vinnie Brand project which follows the
comedian and father of five daughters.
