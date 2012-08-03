TCA: Nick Greenlights 14 New Projects

Nickelodeon has greenlit 14 new live-action and animated

series, TV movies and pilots for this fall and 2013.

The flagship Nickelodeon network has picked up new series You Gotta See This, a half-hour clip

series hosted by How to Rock's Chris

O'Neal and Noah Crawford. Nick is also in production on two live-action movies

- Swindle, about a group of

classmates who unite to take down an evil collector, and Nicky Deuce, based on the children's book of the same name about a

nerdy, over-protected teen who gets caught in an adventure when he spends this

summer with an uncle he didn't know he had.

Nick has also greenlit two spinoff pilots called Sam & Cat and Gibby featuring the title characters from the hit Nick series iCarly and Victorious. The Haunted

Hathaways, about siblings who move into a house occupied by ghosts, and The Thundermans, about a 13-year-old

superhero who just wants to be normal, have also received pilot orders.

Nick at Nite has ordered new series Wendell and Vinnie, about a goofball uncle who becomes guardian to

his buttoned-up nephew, as well as the pilot Instant Mom, about a 25-year-old party girl who marries an older

man with kids.

On the animation side, Nick has ordered 20 episodes of Sanjay & Craig, about a boy and his

best-friend snake; and 26 episodes of Monsters

vs. Aliens, a follow-up to the blockbuster film. It has also greenlit a

pilot for Bad Seeds, about a bird

running with the bad crowd.

The network has two Nick preschool projects in the works,

the series Monty and Norville, about

the adventures of a five-year-old troll and his dragon friend; and the pilot Blaze and the Monster machines, about an

eight-year-old boy and his monster truck.