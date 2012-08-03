TCA: Nick Greenlights 14 New Projects
Nickelodeon has greenlit 14 new live-action and animated
series, TV movies and pilots for this fall and 2013.
The flagship Nickelodeon network has picked up new series You Gotta See This, a half-hour clip
series hosted by How to Rock's Chris
O'Neal and Noah Crawford. Nick is also in production on two live-action movies
- Swindle, about a group of
classmates who unite to take down an evil collector, and Nicky Deuce, based on the children's book of the same name about a
nerdy, over-protected teen who gets caught in an adventure when he spends this
summer with an uncle he didn't know he had.
Nick has also greenlit two spinoff pilots called Sam & Cat and Gibby featuring the title characters from the hit Nick series iCarly and Victorious. The Haunted
Hathaways, about siblings who move into a house occupied by ghosts, and The Thundermans, about a 13-year-old
superhero who just wants to be normal, have also received pilot orders.
Nick at Nite has ordered new series Wendell and Vinnie, about a goofball uncle who becomes guardian to
his buttoned-up nephew, as well as the pilot Instant Mom, about a 25-year-old party girl who marries an older
man with kids.
On the animation side, Nick has ordered 20 episodes of Sanjay & Craig, about a boy and his
best-friend snake; and 26 episodes of Monsters
vs. Aliens, a follow-up to the blockbuster film. It has also greenlit a
pilot for Bad Seeds, about a bird
running with the bad crowd.
The network has two Nick preschool projects in the works,
the series Monty and Norville, about
the adventures of a five-year-old troll and his dragon friend; and the pilot Blaze and the Monster machines, about an
eight-year-old boy and his monster truck.
