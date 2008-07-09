TCA: NGC Gears Up for ‘Expedition Week’

Beverly Hills -- National Geographic Channel will take a page from the Discovery Channel playbook, creating an annual programming event that it's calling "Expedition Week."

The programming block will debut Nov. 16 and will have nightly premieres including Unlocking the Great Pyramids, Live from the Moon, Shipwreck! Captain Kidd, The Real George Washington, Explorer: Lost City of the Amazon, Egypt Unwrapped, Dino Autopsy and a bonus premiere with Herod’s Lost Tomb.

Steve Burns, executive vice president of programming for the channel, said expeditions are in NGC’s DNA, adding that he hopes the block becomes long-running like Discovery’s "Shark Week."

