TCA: News Corp. Promotes Peter Rice, Shifts David Hill
News Corporation announced Monday a restructuring of the
senior leadership team over its media and entertainment properties, elevating
Peter Rice from chairman of entertainment for Fox Networks Group to
chairman-CEO of Fox Networks Group. He will oversee all programming and
operations for the group, which includes Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports
Media Group, FX, Fox International Channels and the National Geographic
Channels.
David Hill, who has served as chairman and CEO of Fox Sports
since 1999, has been named senior executive VP, News Corp., according the
announcement. In this new role, Hill will focus on programming, digital
initiatives and other opportunities for the company's operating units across
Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the U.S. Hill will be based in
Los Angeles.
Rice had been chairman of entertainment for FNG since 2010.
Under the new structure, he will take on new direct reports. David Haslingden,
president and COO of FNG; and Mike Hopkins, president of distribution for FNG,
both of whom previously reported to News Corp. president and COO Chase Carey,
will now report to Rice. Randy Freer and Eric Shanks, copresidents of Fox
Sports Media Group (FSMG), who previously reported to Hill, will also report to
Rice. Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company,
and John Landgraf, president and GM of FX, will continue to report to Rice.
Prior to his post as chairman of entertainment, Rice was
president of Fox Searchlight, where he brought to the screen such films as Slumdog Millionaire, The Wrestler, Little Miss Sunshine, Sideways
and Juno. Before that, as executive
VP of production for Twentieth Century Fox, he worked on a range of films
including Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet and X-Men.
"The contributions that Peter has made to News Corporation over
the years are immeasurable," Carey said in a News Corp. statement. "Peter
has proven himself at both the Fox Entertainment Networks, and Fox Searchlight
before, to be one of the most innovative and strategic leaders in the
entertainment industry."
Hill was chairman-CEO of Fox Sports since
1999. Previously, he served as chairman-CEO of Fox Broadcasting Company
from 1997 to 1999, overseeing all programming and operations for the
network. In 1993, armed with Fox's new NFL television rights deal, Hill arrived
in the U.S. and served as Fox Sports' founding president. He previously
held several News Corp. posts in the U.K. In 1988, he helped launch Sky
Television and Eurosport and later took charge of BSkyB Sports Channel,
creating Sky Sports in 1991.
"David has proven himself to be one of the true visionaries
in sports and entertainment across three continents during the last three
decades and most recently has helped energize our National Geographic
Channels," Carey said in the statement. "As we continue to grow our content
brands across the world, David's unique leadership and experience will be
invaluable."
"I am honored to work closely with the excellent executive
team at FNG to lead these businesses into their next phase and am grateful to
Rupert, Chase and James for this amazing opportunity," Rice said in the
statement. "The talented artists, powerful brands, franchises and live events
we have in place across our channels are unrivaled in the media business, and
will serve as an invaluable foundation as we embark on another wave of
incremental growth."
"After 30 years spent building our sports businesses into
global leaders, I've been eager to dive into a broader role that enables me to
hunt down untapped programming, investment and digital opportunities all over
the world. From sports rights in emerging markets to new overseas digital
channels, this new role will allow me to explore and experiment with new
programming concepts across the whole of News Corporation in a completely new
way," said Hill in the statement. "I am immensely proud of the work we've
done to revolutionize the television business, both in the U.S. and in Europe,
and I leave Fox Sports in an amazing position, with a great team in place led
by Randy and Eric."
