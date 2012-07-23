TCA: News Corp. Promotes Peter Rice, Shifts David Hill

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

News Corporation announced Monday a restructuring of the

senior leadership team over its media and entertainment properties, elevating

Peter Rice from chairman of entertainment for Fox Networks Group to

chairman-CEO of Fox Networks Group. He will oversee all programming and

operations for the group, which includes Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports

Media Group, FX, Fox International Channels and the National Geographic

Channels.

David Hill, who has served as chairman and CEO of Fox Sports

since 1999, has been named senior executive VP, News Corp., according the

announcement. In this new role, Hill will focus on programming, digital

initiatives and other opportunities for the company's operating units across

Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the U.S. Hill will be based in

Los Angeles.

Rice had been chairman of entertainment for FNG since 2010.

Under the new structure, he will take on new direct reports. David Haslingden,

president and COO of FNG; and Mike Hopkins, president of distribution for FNG,

both of whom previously reported to News Corp. president and COO Chase Carey,

will now report to Rice. Randy Freer and Eric Shanks, copresidents of Fox

Sports Media Group (FSMG), who previously reported to Hill, will also report to

Rice. Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company,

and John Landgraf, president and GM of FX, will continue to report to Rice.

Prior to his post as chairman of entertainment, Rice was

president of Fox Searchlight, where he brought to the screen such films as Slumdog Millionaire, The Wrestler, Little Miss Sunshine, Sideways

and Juno. Before that, as executive

VP of production for Twentieth Century Fox, he worked on a range of films

including Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet and X-Men.

"The contributions that Peter has made to News Corporation over

the years are immeasurable," Carey said in a News Corp. statement. "Peter

has proven himself at both the Fox Entertainment Networks, and Fox Searchlight

before, to be one of the most innovative and strategic leaders in the

entertainment industry."

Hill was chairman-CEO of Fox Sports since

1999. Previously, he served as chairman-CEO of Fox Broadcasting Company

from 1997 to 1999, overseeing all programming and operations for the

network. In 1993, armed with Fox's new NFL television rights deal, Hill arrived

in the U.S. and served as Fox Sports' founding president. He previously

held several News Corp. posts in the U.K. In 1988, he helped launch Sky

Television and Eurosport and later took charge of BSkyB Sports Channel,

creating Sky Sports in 1991.

"David has proven himself to be one of the true visionaries

in sports and entertainment across three continents during the last three

decades and most recently has helped energize our National Geographic

Channels," Carey said in the statement. "As we continue to grow our content

brands across the world, David's unique leadership and experience will be

invaluable."

"I am honored to work closely with the excellent executive

team at FNG to lead these businesses into their next phase and am grateful to

Rupert, Chase and James for this amazing opportunity," Rice said in the

statement. "The talented artists, powerful brands, franchises and live events

we have in place across our channels are unrivaled in the media business, and

will serve as an invaluable foundation as we embark on another wave of

incremental growth."

"After 30 years spent building our sports businesses into

global leaders, I've been eager to dive into a broader role that enables me to

hunt down untapped programming, investment and digital opportunities all over

the world. From sports rights in emerging markets to new overseas digital

channels, this new role will allow me to explore and experiment with new

programming concepts across the whole of News Corporation in a completely new

way," said Hill in the statement. "I am immensely proud of the work we've

done to revolutionize the television business, both in the U.S. and in Europe,

and I leave Fox Sports in an amazing position, with a great team in place led

by Randy and Eric."