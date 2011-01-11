TCA: New ‘Idol' Team Refocused on Finding ‘The Good Ones'
A nine-person panel representing American Idol at Fox's TCA day Tuesday sang in unison that season
10 will be different -- and tuned in more than ever to identifying and
launching successful recording artists.
"It's just different this year," Ken Warwick, executive producer
of American Idol told TV critics.
Randy Jackson, the one veteran American
Idol judge, acknowledged the oft-asked question of who will provide the
tough talk in the absence of Simon Cowell this year head on: "There's been a
lot of talk about who's going to be the tough one," Jackson says. "Who will be
the mean one? You will hear from all of us. If it's terrible, it's terrible and
we're going to say it."
Executive Producer Nigel Lythgoe says it's just as important how
the panel judges "the good ones," because "that's what we're looking for, the
next superstar."
Lythgoe added that the new group brings not just a critique of
"pack your suitcase and go home," but what you need to not be sent packing.
"We've been through the ranks," new judge Jennifer Lopez says.
Fellow debut judge Steven Tyler, front man of Aerosmith, says he
knows what it takes "to stand the storm because it is a storm out there."
Added the show's new mentor, Jimmy Iovine: "It's my job to find
someone with an original voice."
Host Ryan Seacrest, who says the show has to be hosted like a
"sporting event," added his optimism: "I'm inspired. Simon and I had our
banter," he says. "This is a whole new dynamic. It's going to be fun and
funny."
And in a sign that after 10 years, Idol may be growing up-at least in terms of language, rocker Tyler
had a choice answer to the question of whether they might need a delay for him:
"F@!k no."
