TCA: New ‘Idol' Team Refocused on Finding ‘The Good Ones'

A nine-person panel representing American Idol at Fox's TCA day Tuesday sang in unison that season

10 will be different -- and tuned in more than ever to identifying and

launching successful recording artists.

"It's just different this year," Ken Warwick, executive producer

of American Idol told TV critics.

Randy Jackson, the one veteran American

Idol judge, acknowledged the oft-asked question of who will provide the

tough talk in the absence of Simon Cowell this year head on: "There's been a

lot of talk about who's going to be the tough one," Jackson says. "Who will be

the mean one? You will hear from all of us. If it's terrible, it's terrible and

we're going to say it."

Executive Producer Nigel Lythgoe says it's just as important how

the panel judges "the good ones," because "that's what we're looking for, the

next superstar."

Lythgoe added that the new group brings not just a critique of

"pack your suitcase and go home," but what you need to not be sent packing.

"We've been through the ranks," new judge Jennifer Lopez says.

Fellow debut judge Steven Tyler, front man of Aerosmith, says he

knows what it takes "to stand the storm because it is a storm out there."

Added the show's new mentor, Jimmy Iovine: "It's my job to find

someone with an original voice."

Host Ryan Seacrest, who says the show has to be hosted like a

"sporting event," added his optimism: "I'm inspired. Simon and I had our

banter," he says. "This is a whole new dynamic. It's going to be fun and

funny."

And in a sign that after 10 years, Idol may be growing up-at least in terms of language, rocker Tyler

had a choice answer to the question of whether they might need a delay for him:

"F@!k no."