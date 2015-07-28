TCA: Netflix Announces Premiere Dates for ‘Longmire,’ Aziz Ansari Comedy

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Netflix made a flurry of programming announcements for its TCA Summer Press Tour presentation, including the premiere dates for Longmire and Aziz Ansari’s new comedy.

The fourth season of Longmire, picked up from A&E following its cancellation, will premiere Sept. 10 in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Aziz Ansari’s comedy Master of None follows a 30-year-old actor in New York and premieres Nov. 6. Ansari stars and created the series with Alan Yang. Both serve as executive producers.

Will Arnett-starrer BoJack Horseman was renewed for a 12-episode third season, which will bow in 2016.

Netflix will announce fourth quarter 2015 dates later for sketch comedy series With Bob and David, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Sofia Coppola’s A Very Murray Christmas, the third and final season of Hemlock Grove and Bill Burr’s animated series F is for Family.

A handful of comedy specials were announced, including Demetri Martin: Live (At the Time) premiering Aug. 14, Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy premiering Oct. 2, Anthony Jeselnik: Thoughts and Prayers premiering Oct. 16, John Mulaney: The ComebackKid premiering Nov. 13, Brent Morin premiering Dec. 1 and Mike Epps: After Dark premiering Dec. 18.

Netflix will premiere director Morgan Neville’s documentary Keith Richards: Under the Influence on Sept. 18.

Netflix also announced the fall premieres of six kids and family series, including Dinotrux (Aug. 14), Puffin Rock (Sept. 1), Popples (November), Care Bears and Cousins (December), Project Mc2 (Aug. 7), and Ever After High with Way Too Wonderland (Aug. 14).

Chelsea Handler’s documentary film series Chelsea Does and her talk show, set to launch in 2016, were listed as coming soon.