TCA: NBC Sets Kerrigan-Harding Olympics Documentary

Los Angeles -- NBC Sports Group has set a documentary about

former Olympic figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding to air during

its coverage of the Sochi Winter Olympics, the network announced at the TCA

press tour on Saturday.

Mary Carillo will have an exclusive interview with Kerrigan as well as Harding, and look back

at the lead-up to the 1994 Lillehammer Games, when Kerrigan was attacked by

Harding's then-boyfriend, and talk about how the scandal affected both of their lives

over the past 20 years.

NBC's Olympics coverage begins Thursday, Feb. 6, a night

before the Opening Ceremony, and while executives said they are optimistic

about the Russian location, it does raise some cultural issues like Russia'

anti-gay laws.

"It comes with political and social issues, and we will

address those issues as they are relevant at the time of the Games," said NBC

Sports Group chairman Mark Lazarus.

NBC said it will build on the technological innovation of

the London Games, which were the first to stream every event live online, but Lazarus

defended NBC's tape-delay strategy to feature marquee events in primetime, pointing

to 2012's record ratings as proof the audience was on board with it.

"What we learned in London is people who streamed events

live during day tended to watch our packaged show in primetime," he said. "With

the addition of each device they added more viewing."

There was one thing NBC wasn't willing to defend though - its

cutting away from the Closing Ceremony to show an episode of Animal Practice, which drew major

backlash last summer.

"We learned some things along the way. You don't make same

decisions twice," Lazarus said. "I don't think we would put ourselves in

position to do that again."