TCA: NBC to Sample NewFall Series Ahead of Premieres
As it did last year, NBC will again offer the premieres of
its new fall series ahead of their scheduled debuts.
Each of the new series will be available on multiple platforms
over a two-week period prior to their linear debuts. The episodes will be
available on select on demand platforms, NBC.com, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon and Xbox.
"We are excited to have this unique opportunity to
share our new fall shows," said Robert Hayes, executive VP, NBC
Entertainment Digital. "We're taking the proven success of sampling to the
next level, expanding its reach with a comprehensive strategy that makes our
entire freshman lineup widely available across multiple digital platforms."
On Monday, Fox announced that it will make the premieres of Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project available prior to each series' network debut.
