TCA: NBC to Sample NewFall Series Ahead of Premieres

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

As it did last year, NBC will again offer the premieres of

its new fall series ahead of their scheduled debuts.

Each of the new series will be available on multiple platforms

over a two-week period prior to their linear debuts. The episodes will be

available on select on demand platforms, NBC.com, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon and Xbox.

"We are excited to have this unique opportunity to

share our new fall shows," said Robert Hayes, executive VP, NBC

Entertainment Digital. "We're taking the proven success of sampling to the

next level, expanding its reach with a comprehensive strategy that makes our

entire freshman lineup widely available across multiple digital platforms."

On Monday, Fox announced that it will make the premieres of Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project available prior to each series' network debut.