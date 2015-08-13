TCA: NBC Orders Schur and Fey, Carlock Comedies

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — NBC has picked up a pair of comedies from Parks & Recreation’s Michael Schur and 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the network announced Thursday during the TCA summer press tour.

Tentatively titled A Good Place, the Schur comedy has been ordered straight-to-series and centers on a “strong, very complicated female character,” revealed Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman.

The untitled Fey-Carlock project, which will be written by Tracey Wigfield, has been ordered to pilot and looks at a mother-daughter relationship challenged by the mother getting an internship at the cable news network her daughter works at.

“We’ve been in a difficult transition over the last couple of years after the departure of The Office and 30 Rock and now Parks and Rec,” said Greenblatt. “And frankly we’ve struggled to find those classy anchor shows.”

Only two comedies are on the peacock network’s fall docket, returning laugher Undateable and freshman People Are Talking.

Both the Schur and Fey-Carlock projects come from Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment with Fremulon also producing for the Schur project and Little Stranger producing additionally for Fey-Carlock.

Schur and David Miner are executive producing A Good Place, while Fey, Carlock, Wigfield and Miner are executive producing the Fey-Carlock project.

The network made a number of additional announcements Thursday, including a first-look scripted programming deal with Keshet Studios, a season five order for American Ninja Warrior, the production of two pilots from NBC Playground writers Kassia Miller and Adriano Valentini & Aaron Colom, the world premiere of Heroes Reborn at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the addition of Rihanna as an advisor on The Voice.