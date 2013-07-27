TCA: NBC Orders Hillary Clinton Miniseries

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles – NBC has ordered a four-hour miniseries based on the life of Hillary Rodham Clinton that will star Diane Lane, NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced at the TCA press tour Saturday.



The project will be written and directed by Courtney Hunt and recount Clinton's life from her time living in the White House as First Lady (the role of Bill Clinton has not yet been cast) to her tenure as Secreatry of State. Greenblatt said he didn’t think the project would be affected whether or not Clinton decides to run for President in 2016.



“We have to think about the timing of it,” he said. “She’s probably not going to declare her candidacy for two more years. This could well have aired before that.”



The project is one of four miniseries/limited series the network has closed deals on as makes a push into more event porgramming under new longform executive Quinn Taylor. The others are an updated four-hour retelling of Rosemary’s Baby set in Paris, Stephen King’s Tommyknockers based on the author's 1987 novel, and a limited series from executive producer Mark Burnett called Plymouth about the Mayflower's landing at Plymouth Rock.



NBC is also developing a six-hour miniseries based on the life of Cleopatra.