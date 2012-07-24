TCA: NBC Orders ‘Dracula' Drama Series

Los Angeles -- NBC has picked up new drama series Dracula starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) as the title character from the classic Bram Stoker

novel, the network announced at the TCA press tour here Tuesday.

The network has ordered 10 episodes straight to series in a

co-production deal with the U.K.'s Sky Living to start production later this

year.

The series will follow Dracula as he arrives in London

posing as an American entrepreneur in an attempt to seek revenge on the people

who ruined his life centuries earlier, but ends up falling in love with a woman

who resembles his dead wife.

Dracula will be executive-produced

by Colin Callendar for Playground, Tony Krantz for Flame Ventures, Gareth Neame

for Carnival Films & Televsion, Anne Mensah for Sky and Universal Television.