TCA: NBC Orders ‘Camp' Drama for Summer

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. - NBC has picked up 13 episodes of the new dramedy Camp to air in summer 2013, the network announced Sunday at the Television Critics' Association winter press tour.

Billed in the tradition of Meatballs and Dazed and Confused, Camp depicts familylife at a raucous summer camp where "parents decompress with gin while teenagers make gleeful mischief and fall in and out of love."

The series is from Deception's Liz Heldens and Peter Elkoff who are executive producing with Gail Berman, Lloyd Braun and Gene Stein.