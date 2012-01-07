TCA: NBC To Offer Early Preview of 'Smash' Pilot on VOD, Online
Pasadena, Calif. -- NBC will preview the pilot episode of Smash online prior to its Feb. 6 debut,
the network announced Friday.
The pilot will be available on digital download platforms
iTunes, Amazon, Xbox, Playstation, Samsung MediaHub and Vudu and on video on
demand partners including Comcast set-top boxes starting Jan. 16.
Starting Jan. 23, the episode will be available for online
streaming on NBC.com and Hulu.
NBC will also host pilot screenings on Jan. 9 in 10 major
markets -- Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis,
Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland and San Francisco - as well as screen it
in-flight on selected American Airlines flights from Jan. 15-30.
Despite the huge promotional push, NBC Entertainment chief
Bob Greenblatt brushed off the idea that the network is putting all its eggs in
its basket during his TCA session Friday.
"I think Smash is going
to be very important to us, but don't believe it's a make or break kind of show
for us," he said.
