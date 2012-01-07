TCA: NBC To Offer Early Preview of 'Smash' Pilot on VOD, Online

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- NBC will preview the pilot episode of Smash online prior to its Feb. 6 debut,

the network announced Friday.

The pilot will be available on digital download platforms

iTunes, Amazon, Xbox, Playstation, Samsung MediaHub and Vudu and on video on

demand partners including Comcast set-top boxes starting Jan. 16.

Starting Jan. 23, the episode will be available for online

streaming on NBC.com and Hulu.

NBC will also host pilot screenings on Jan. 9 in 10 major

markets -- Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis,

Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland and San Francisco - as well as screen it

in-flight on selected American Airlines flights from Jan. 15-30.

Despite the huge promotional push, NBC Entertainment chief

Bob Greenblatt brushed off the idea that the network is putting all its eggs in

its basket during his TCA session Friday.

"I think Smash is going

to be very important to us, but don't believe it's a make or break kind of show

for us," he said.