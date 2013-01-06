TCA: NBC 'Hopeful' for Fifth Season of 'Community'

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

Pasadena, Calif. - NBC may have delayed the fourth season of

Community by several months, but NBC

Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said the cult comedy could "absolutely"

be renewed for season five after it finally returns in February.

"I'm always hopeful for a show to continue, we co-own it.

I'd love nothing more than to see it return," he said at the 2013 Television

Critics' Association winter press tour Sunday.

Greenblatt also said that star Chevy Chase's departure from

the show (he appears in all but two episodes of the fourth season) would not

effect the renewal decision.

"Actors come and go in a lot of shows, this is a big

ensemble," he said. "I don't think that's in any way going to be a big negative

for the future of the show."

And despite the exit of creator Dan Harmon from the series

after Community's third season,

Greenblatt thinks fans won't notice a big change in the series.

"I think you're going to see relatively the same show that

you've seen before, I hope that's a good thing," he said. "Maybe there's a

little more heart built into it. We didn't fundamentally change it."