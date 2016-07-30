TCA: National Geographic Channel Teams With DiCaprio on Climate Change Doc

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. — National Geographic Channel has picked up the worldwide rights to Leonardo DiCaprio’s climate change documentary, the network announced Saturday during TCA summer press tour.

The film features DiCaprio as he explores climate threats and solutions.

In addition to DiCaprio, the documentary, which will premiere theatrically before the November presidential election, is produced by Fisher Stevens, Brett Ratner and James Packer with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer.

Related: National Geographic Cutting Ads by 25% in New Series

Nat Geo also announced documentary Gender Revolution (w.t.) in partnership with Katie Couric Media.

Couric is executive producing and hosting the project.