TCA: Nat Geo Teams With Sebastian Junger For Documentary Project

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

National Geographic Channel has tapped author/journalist Sebastian Junger to create a documentary focusing on the war in Syria and Iraq, the network said Wednesday during its Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The yet to be titled project will feature Junger and partner Nick Quested as they gain unprecedented access to clandestine organizations to offer a hard-hitting look at one of the most serious threats faced by the Western world, said network officials.

“We strive to offer the very best content out there, and Sebastian’s experiential style of filmmaking is the very best,” said Tim Pastore, president of original programming and production, National Geographic Channel. “We are thrilled to be involved in Sebastian’s latest project. After the unprecedented success of Restrepo for the National Geographic Channel, my only regret is that it took us six years to work together again!”