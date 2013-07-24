TCA: Nat Geo Sets Live Skyscraper Climb

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

National Geographic Channel will feature a live telecast featuring acclaimed rock climber Alex Honnold later this fall, the network announced during its Television Critics Associaition summer tour presentation Wednesday morning.

The show, Live Climb with Alex Honnold, will feature the 27-year old rock climber scaling an as yet indentified building, according to network officials. The climb will be shown in real time, with vertical cameramen hanging in position at various points along the side of the building to film the event.

"When Alex brought us this incredible idea, it struck at the very heart of what a National Geographic global television event should be," National Geographic president Howard Owens said. "Alex is the world's premiere free-climber, and we are excited to celebrate his adventurous spirit as he tackles his next challenge."

The announcement comes on the heels of Nat Geo's announcement last week at the Comic-Con International Convention of the Seth MacFarlane-produced series Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.