TCA: Nat Geo to Premiere 'Inside Combat Rescue' Series
National Geographic Channel has set the new series Inside
Combat Rescue, which will embed with Air Force pararescue men as they save
critically wounded soldiers in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
The series is the first time that camera crews have been
allowed to follow the elite group of rescuers, called PJs. It will follow a crew's
four-month deployment on more than two dozen active missions, with cameras
placed on airmen's helmets and mounted on the Air Force's helicopters.
Inside Combat Rescue premieres in February and is
produced by Nat Geo's sister company National Geographic Television.
