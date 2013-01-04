TCA: Nat Geo to Premiere 'Inside Combat Rescue' Series

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

National Geographic Channel has set the new series Inside

Combat Rescue, which will embed with Air Force pararescue men as they save

critically wounded soldiers in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The series is the first time that camera crews have been

allowed to follow the elite group of rescuers, called PJs. It will follow a crew's

four-month deployment on more than two dozen active missions, with cameras

placed on airmen's helmets and mounted on the Air Force's helicopters.

Inside Combat Rescue premieres in February and is

produced by Nat Geo's sister company National Geographic Television.