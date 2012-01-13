TCA: Nat Geo Greenlights Two New Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- National Geographic Channel has greenlit

two new series, Are You Tougher Than a

Boy Scout? and Wicked Tuna, the

network announced at the TCA press tour here Friday.

Boy Scout, from

Thom Beers' Original Productions, will feature adults competing with the

country's top Boy Scouts for merit badges in challenges based on the Scouts'

handbook. The six-episode series is set to begin production this spring and

premiere later this year on Nat Geo.

Wicked Tuna, which

will premiere this spring, follows the high-stakes business of bluefin tuna

fishing in Gloucester, Mass. The series will follow the crews of four vessels

as they seek the elusive fish that can fetch big money.