TCA: Nat Geo Greenlights Two New Series
Pasadena, Calif. -- National Geographic Channel has greenlit
two new series, Are You Tougher Than a
Boy Scout? and Wicked Tuna, the
network announced at the TCA press tour here Friday.
Boy Scout, from
Thom Beers' Original Productions, will feature adults competing with the
country's top Boy Scouts for merit badges in challenges based on the Scouts'
handbook. The six-episode series is set to begin production this spring and
premiere later this year on Nat Geo.
Wicked Tuna, which
will premiere this spring, follows the high-stakes business of bluefin tuna
fishing in Gloucester, Mass. The series will follow the crews of four vessels
as they seek the elusive fish that can fetch big money.
