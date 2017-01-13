TCA: Nat Geo Greenlights Season Two of ‘Mars’

Pasadena, Calif. — National Geographic has ordered a second season of event series Mars, the network announced Friday during its 2017 TCA winter press tour presentation.

The drama-doc hybrid is from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Season one premiered on Nov. 14.

Nat Geo also announced that it had picked up David France’s How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.

The scripted miniseries, which follows AIDS patients-turned-activists who took their treatment into their own hands, will be executive produced by Scott Rudin.