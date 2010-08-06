TCA: Nat Geo Channel Orders More ‘Locked Up Abroad,' ‘Taboo'
National Geographic Channel announced Friday it has ordered ten new episodes of its imprisonment investigation series Locked Up Abroad, expected to premiere in 2011, and renewed popular series Taboo for a seventh season.
The network also revealed a slate of 14 new and returning series and specials including a two-hour interview special Kissinger, about U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and the premiere of the Sundance Award-winning film Restrepo Nov. 29 at 9p.m.
NGC's hit series Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan will return for its seventh season Oct. 8.
